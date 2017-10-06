October 6, 2017

WBSS: Eubank, Yildirim make weight

Chris Eubank Jr. 167.25 vs. Avni Yildirim 168
(WBSS super middleweight quarterfinal)

Venue: Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart, Germany
Promoter: Team Sauerland
TV: AUDIENCE

Chris Eubank Jr: I am looking forward to the fight, and I believe I will stop my opponent…I will show that I am the best super-middleweight in the world. I can’t wait to get started in this amazing tournament.

Avni Yildirim: I am going to make the Turkish people proud…I know I have what it takes to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy starting with beating Eubank. He should prepare for war!

Halquist inks Gavronski
Crolla, Burns make weight
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.