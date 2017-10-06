WBSS: Eubank, Yildirim make weight

Chris Eubank Jr. 167.25 vs. Avni Yildirim 168

(WBSS super middleweight quarterfinal)

Venue: Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart, Germany

Promoter: Team Sauerland

TV: AUDIENCE

Chris Eubank Jr: I am looking forward to the fight, and I believe I will stop my opponent…I will show that I am the best super-middleweight in the world. I can’t wait to get started in this amazing tournament.

Avni Yildirim: I am going to make the Turkish people proud…I know I have what it takes to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy starting with beating Eubank. He should prepare for war!