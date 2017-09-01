WBSS closes TV deal in Holland and Balkans

COMOSA AG and MP & Silva have announced exclusive media rights agreements with RTL Netherlands and Arena Sport to showcase the inaugural 2017/18 season of the World Boxing Super Series.

In The Netherlands, RTL is the exclusive media rights partner and will provide massive Free-to-Air exposure to the tournament by broadcasting the fights on its free-to-air RTL7 channel.

Arena Sport will have the right to broadcast the WBSS in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Serbia and Slovenia.

Other networks that have picked up the series include Super Channel (Canada) and Sat.1 (Germany). The USA and UK television status is unclear.