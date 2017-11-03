WBO #7 Fujimoto to collide with Aussie Rayment

Report, photos by Joe Koizumi

Japan’s heavyweight prospect, WBO #7/WBC #15 Kyotaro Fujimoto (17-1, 9 KOs) will defend his OPBF and WBO Asia Pacific (ASPAC) heavyweight belts against Australian challenger Randall Rayment (8-3, 3 KOs) tomorrow (Saturday) in Tokyo, Japan. The weigh-in took place at the office of the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC), and Kyotaro scaled in at 101 kilogram (222.75 pounds) to 106 kilogram (233.75 pounds) for Randall, three inches taller than the titleholder.

Having acquired the vacant OPBF belt by defeating Willie Nasio last January, Fujimoto, a busy footworker, also seized the vacant WBO ASPAC throne by halting Herman Purcell in the ninth this May.

Kyotaro, 31, formerly a successful K-1 fighter, is eager to go and fight Joseph Parker in quest of his WBO throne at the champ’s home turf. If his ambition is like that, he will have to demonstrate a good performance tomorrow.