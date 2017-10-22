WBO #10 Gary Corcoran arrives in Brisbane

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO #10 welterweight Gary Corcoran arrived in Brisbane ahead of his showdown against WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn for a Press Conference to announce the world title bout in Brisbane on December 13. Corcoran talked to Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail.

“I’ve been fighting all my life,” Corcoran said. “I’ve got eight brothers and they are all champion boxers, too. At school I was suspended 19 times, a lot of the time for fighting, so now I get my revenge over a schoolteacher. I know I can stop him inside the distance.

“Coming to Brisbane to fight for the world title is the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I’m in great shape. Jeff Horn is a good fighter but I am just so hungry for this win. I’ve been sparring some great fighters in readiness for this and I know that I will be fitter and stronger than anyone Jeff Horn has ever seen.”

Brisbane was experiencing heavy rain when the Englishman arrived and he said: “It looks like I’ve brought the England weather with me but I know it will be hot in Brisbane on December 13. Especially for Jeff Horn. He better enjoy his time as world champ while he can because I’m taking his belt back to England. I don’t care how popular he is in Australia, his run as world champ is about to end.”