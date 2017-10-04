WBC kayoes Wilder-Ortiz

From WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman in Baku: The WBC has concluded the process according to its Clean Boxing Program protocol in the adverse finding of Luis Ortiz. An official ruling has been sent to the corresponding parties. The WBC has withdrawn its sanction of the Deontay Wilder vs. Ortiz fight, and Wilder will fight next his mandatory fight against Bermane Stiverne. Specific details will be released at a later date.

Wilder-Ortiz and Stiverne-Breazeale were both scheduled for the November 4th card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In fact, Stiverne, Wilder’s WBC mandatory, was paid step-aside money to allow Wilder-Ortiz to happen. So now Wilder will face Stiverne in a rematch of their 2015 fight in which Wilder won a unanimous decision.