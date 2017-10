WBC bantamweight champion Luis “Pantera” Nery (24-0, 18 KOs) will face Arthur “King” Villanueva (31-2, 17 KOs) in a non-title ten rounder on November 4 at the Estadio Gasmart Bullring in Tijuana, Mexico. Nery won the world title last August in Japan against Shinsuke Yamanaka, but failed a VADA drug test. The WBC in conducting an investigation into the matter.