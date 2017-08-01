WBC #11 Barrionuevo and WBO #8 Verón set for two-fight series

Two of the most talented Argentinean welterweight prospects will collide twice beginning on October 7 in Buenos Aires. Miguel “La Joya” Barrionuevo (32-3-2, 22 KOs) will face Adrián “Chucky” Verón (21-1, 13 KOs) in a highly awaited bout that will be the main event at a venue to be determined in a presentation promoted by Argentina Boxing Promotions/Mario Margossian, televised live by TyC Sports in Argentina and the entire American continent.

In a major agreement between Argentina Boxing Promotions, of Margossian, and Sampson Boxing LLC, of Sampson Lewkowicz, two of their most promising boxers and considered future boxing stars of Argentina will clash twice, one fight promoted by each company.

Barrionuevo, from San Fernando del Valle, Catamarca, WBC #11, will try to defend for the second time the national title he conquered on September 12th, 2015, when he stopped Víctor Velázquez in the eighth round, and retained over Elías Vallejos in the fifth, and in his last presentation on May 13th devastated Mexican Oscar Meza in the second round, against Verón, from Río Gallegos, Santa Cruz, ranked WBO #8, and former WBC Latino silver welterweight champion, who in his last appearance on June 24th dominated Velázquez by wide unanimous decision to defend for the third time his WBO Latino belt, in his second reign.

But the agreement does not end there: both fighters will have their direct rematch that will be held 60 to 90 days, after their first clash.

The 28-year-old Barrionuevo, who after losing against Oscar Núñez and Juan Bonanni had 21 victories in a row defeating among others Velázquez and Rodrigo Achari in one round, César Vélez in two, Luis Zárate in eight, as well as Cristian Romero and Ramón Sena by unanimous decision, after losing against Sena in their second bout has won eight consecutive fights. On August 8th 2014 he crushed Colombian Jhon Teheran in the first round and conquered the WBC Latino welterweight belt in Catamarca. After getting his revenge over Sena unanimously, he stopped Velázquez in the eighth for the national title. On January 30th 2016 he had his international debut and annihilated Panamanian Azael Cosio in the fifth in Zihuatanejo, Mexico, and after that defended the Argentinean belt over Vallejos and the WBC Latino one over Meza in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Verón, also 28 years old, former Argentine National Amateur Team, who has defeated among others Ezequiel Romero in one round, Fabián Pérez in six, on June 12th 2015 destroyed Juan Pablo La Cuadra with a third round technical knockout and conquered the WBO Latino welterweight title in Río Turbio, Santa Cruz, which he lost against Cristian Romero in the third round. After beating Segundo Senteno unanimously and gaining the WBC Latino silver welterweight belt, on April 30th 2016 he got his revenge against Romero wining a wide unanimous decision and conquered back his WBO Latino title. He defended it smashing Alejandro Ramírez in the thrid round, Ramón Sena in the fifth, and after defeating Marcelo Bzowski unanimously, dominated Velázquez in Los Polvorines, Buenos Aires.

In an unprecedented duel, facing two of the best world ranked argentine fighters, and a major agreement, both champions will put everything in the line and will risk their future, in the awaited “Fight of the year”.