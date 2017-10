By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA#8 super-bantamweight Jason Moloney (14-0, 11 KOs) will be in action against Julius Kisarawe (27-4-1, 14 KOs) over ten rounds at the Function Centre, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on October 21.

Kisarawe was born in Tanzania in 1990 and is coming off a fifth round stoppage of Steven Kobelo in September.

Moloney was born in Australia in 1991 and is coming off a ten round points win over Lolito Sonsona in August.