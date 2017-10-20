WBA super feather champ Corrales 4lbs heavy

Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

Jezreel Corrales 134* vs Alberto Machado 130

(WBA super world super featherweight title)

*Corrales has two hours to make 130

Demetrius Andrade 159.5 vs. Alantez Fox 160

Lamont Roach 132 vs. Luis Hinojosa 131.5

D’Mitrius Ballard 171 vs. Jaime Solorio 172

Ruben Villa 127.25 vs. German Meraz 128

Luis Feliciano 139.75 vs. Istvan Dernanecz 136

Michael Dutchover 135 vs. Anthony De Jesus Ruiz 133.5

Alex Rincon 156 vs. Steven Andrade 153.5

Venue: Events Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino

Promoter: Oscar De La Hoya (Golden Boy Promotions), Arthur Pellulo (Banner Promotions), Joe DeGuardia (Star Boxing), Miguel Cotto (Cotto Promotions), Ken Thompson (Thompson Boxing)

First Bell: 5:45 p.m.

HBO Boxing After Dark: 10:00 p.m.