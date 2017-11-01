WBA Ring Officials seminars

Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

As is customary at every boxing convention, ring officials attend to get together and continue to hone their craft through education. The WBA’s 96th annual convention was no exception.

The morning session of the WBA ring officials seminar started off with the judges segment, then after lunch, switched to the referees. Several senior ring officials took turns lecturing, heading up Q&A sessions and showing videos which illustrate difficult scoring and refereeing situations.

Both Raul Caiz, Sr. and Jr. took turns on the microphone, as well as Luis Pabon, Octavio Rodriguez and others shared in the responsibility of presiding over the dual sessions. There were easily 100 officials in attendance.