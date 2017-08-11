Venezuelan Perez for Fedebol in Colon, Panama

By Hector Villareal

Venezuelan welterweight Adrian “Morochito” Perez (6-1, 4 KO’s) faces Panamanian Omir Rodriguez (8-2-1, 4 KO’s) at the Club Arabe in Colon City, Panama in a 9 rounds fight in which Perez can win the WBA Fedebol welterweight championship. Rodriguez weighed in at 149 pounds so the belt will remain in vacancy if he wins.

9 fights complete the “C3 Bajo Fuego” card presented by Rogelio Espiño’s Promociones del Istmo:

Eric Walters 137.75 vs Kelly Figueroa 137.75

Edgar Valencia 118 vs Israel Hidrogo 117.75

Azael Villar 110 vs Jesus Martinez 108

Pablo Vicente 130 vs Leonel Lugo 129.5

Jaime Muñoz 135.5 vs Jose Bernal 138

Damian Rodriguez 154 vs Rafael May 149.5

Rafael Pedroza 118.75 vs Eric Arrieta 116.25

Daniel Matellon 107.75 vs Yenrry Bermudez 106.5

Tickets $12, $35, $60