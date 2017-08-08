Valdez, Ramirez defenses finally official

Undefeated WBO world champions ÓScar Valdez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez will host a press conference next Tuesday in Tucson to announce the next defenses of their respective WBO featherweight and WBO super middleweight world titles, which will take place on September 22 at the Tucson Arena. Valdez (21-0, 19 KOs) will be defending his title against the WBO #4 Genesis Servania (29-0, 12 KOs). Ramirez (35-0, 24 KOs) will take on #1 contender and mandatory challenger Jesse “Hard Work” Hart (22-0, 18 KOs).

Promoted by Top Rank and Peltz Boxing, both title fights will be televised live and exclusively on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and stream live on the ESPN app.