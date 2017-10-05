Unbeaten lightweights collide in Erie PA

Ernie Bizzarro’s Bizzarro Promotions has assembled a competitive ProAm card for Saturday night at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie. The six round main event will feature a battle of undefeated lightweights, as Dunkirk, New York’s Wilfredo “El Bravo Vega” Flores (5-0, 1 KO) takes on Toledo, Ohio’s Alden Wattley (3-0, 3 KOs). Flores has been a regular on the Bizzarro Promotions cards, with four of his five victories coming inside the Erie city limits. He will have the toughest test of his career in dangerous knockout artist Alden Wattley. Only one of Wattley’s victims have made it made it out of the opening round and none have survived until to the final bell.

Undefeated lightweight Jahmal Dyer (3-0, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland will duke it out over four rounds with Roger Blankenship (1-1).

Erie MMA cage star Jeremiah Yeager steps out of the octagon and into the ring to do battle with Buffalo, New York’s Ivan “The Hurricane” Hernandez (1-3-1, 1 KO) in a four-round middleweight special attraction.

A four-round crossroads super featherweight contest is also set for the card as Julius Leegrand (4-2-1, 1 KO) looks to shake off four years of ring rust, when he faces fellow Ohio ring veteran Aaron Jamel Hollis (4-5, 2 KOs). Both fighters know that a victory is essential to their careers and both are ready to put it all on the line.

Opening the professional portion of the show will be the professional debut of Erie’s own super lightweight sensation Elliott Brown, who will face five fight veteran Wytama Faulk (1-4) of Webster, Florida.

The amateur portion will feature several of the area’s top rising stars, including several from the Erie Boxing Club. “I know the future of professional boxing thrives right here in Erie, PA and I am proud to let these talented local amateur stars showcase themselves on the undercard card of world class professional boxing,” said Promoter Ernie Bizzarro.

Doors open at 6PM.

First Bout 7PM

Ticket prices are as follows

General Admission- $30

VIP Ringside- $50

$600 for a VIP table of 10

Tickets can be obtained by calling 814-452-4857 or at WWW.ERIEEVENTS.COM