Tri-Star returns to Nashville December 8

Junior flyweight sensation Edwin Reyes (7-2-2, 5 KOs) fighting out of Nashville by way of Guatemala, looks for his fourth straight victory when he challenges Santos “Titos” Vasquez (4-2-1, 3 KOs) of Reno, NV in the eight round main event of Tri-Star Boxing’s “Fights at the Fairgrounds” Friday, December 8th at the Fairgrounds Sports Arena in Nashville, TN.

The co-featured bout of the evening pits knockout artist Sena “African Assassin” Agbeko (19-1, 17 KOs) born in Ghana but now fighting out of Nashville, against durable veteran Juan Carlos Rojas (8-23-2, 7 KOs) of Mexico in a six rounds super middleweight showdown.

Cruiserweight standout Mike Wilson (18-0, 8 KOs) travels from Medford, Oregon to face an opponent TBD in a six round contest.

“Reyes gives fans their monies worth every time and Agbeko has produced some great knockouts,” said Matt Young of Tri-Star Boxing Promotions. “Fans are also in for a treat with Mike Wilson. He was one of America’s top amateurs and is unbeaten in the pros so a big fight is definitely in his future.”

The undercard also showcases light heavyweight Roy King (10-1-1, 5 KOs) of Johnson City, TN against 34-fight veteran Marcus Brooks of Fort Benning, GA in a six round light heavyweight encounter. In a special feature attraction, debuting light heavyweight Maidel Sando squares off with Darius Shorter (2-15, 2 KOs) of Memphis, TN. Also in action, junior welterweight Eduardo Aguiar (1-0) goes toe-to-toe Memphis native Adam Young (0-6) plus debuting jr lightweight Demarcus “Chuckie” Driver enters the paid ranks against 10-bout veteran Nicholas Rodriguez of Somerset, Kentucky.

