November 9, 2017

Tri-Star returns to Nashville December 8

Junior flyweight sensation Edwin Reyes (7-2-2, 5 KOs) fighting out of Nashville by way of Guatemala, looks for his fourth straight victory when he challenges Santos “Titos” Vasquez (4-2-1, 3 KOs) of Reno, NV in the eight round main event of Tri-Star Boxing’s “Fights at the Fairgrounds” Friday, December 8th at the Fairgrounds Sports Arena in Nashville, TN.

The co-featured bout of the evening pits knockout artist Sena “African Assassin” Agbeko (19-1, 17 KOs) born in Ghana but now fighting out of Nashville, against durable veteran Juan Carlos Rojas (8-23-2, 7 KOs) of Mexico in a six rounds super middleweight showdown.

Cruiserweight standout Mike Wilson (18-0, 8 KOs) travels from Medford, Oregon to face an opponent TBD in a six round contest.

“Reyes gives fans their monies worth every time and Agbeko has produced some great knockouts,” said Matt Young of Tri-Star Boxing Promotions. “Fans are also in for a treat with Mike Wilson. He was one of America’s top amateurs and is unbeaten in the pros so a big fight is definitely in his future.”

The undercard also showcases light heavyweight Roy King (10-1-1, 5 KOs) of Johnson City, TN against 34-fight veteran Marcus Brooks of Fort Benning, GA in a six round light heavyweight encounter. In a special feature attraction, debuting light heavyweight Maidel Sando squares off with Darius Shorter (2-15, 2 KOs) of Memphis, TN. Also in action, junior welterweight Eduardo Aguiar (1-0) goes toe-to-toe Memphis native Adam Young (0-6) plus debuting jr lightweight Demarcus “Chuckie” Driver enters the paid ranks against 10-bout veteran Nicholas Rodriguez of Somerset, Kentucky.

Tickets are available at www.EventBrite.com.

Danny Jacobs: There’s no one in the middleweight division that can honestly beat me
Granat accepts Wallin challenge
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.