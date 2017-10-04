Trainer: Horn to defend against Corcoran

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn will clash with WBO #11 Gary Corcoran in Brisbane during December according to the champion’s trainer Glenn Rushton, who talked to the Courier Mail newspaper. “The terms have been agreed upon and it will be in Brisbane. We’re still sorting out a location and a date, and then it’s just a matter of the signatures,” Rushton said. “I’ve been told by the promoters that it’s a done deal. We’re hoping to announce it in the next few days.

“I’ve heard that before and then nothing’s happened but I think it should go ahead without any hiccups,” Rushton stated. “It will be sometime between December 2 and 16. We’ve got a number of indoor and outdoor locations in mind.

“[Corcoran’s] a tough guy with a good record. He’s got a high-action, high-volume style, so it should be a good fight. Jeff is keen to know what date it will be held, because you can’t really get into your preparation fully until you know what date you’re fighting on.”