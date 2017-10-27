Toño Moran back on Telemundo tonight

WBO Latino Lightweight champion Antonio “Toño” Moran defends his title tonight vs Salvador “Buffon” Briseño. The 10 round main event will air on Boxeo Telemundo. Site of the event is the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City, Mexico. Moran, the hometown fighter, is currently ranked #11 by the WBO. Both fighters enter the bout billed as “Civil War II” very confident and are ready for some serious ring combat.

You had stated in the past that your style of boxing is more of outpointing your opponents over the distance. Your last two fights have ended in impressive stoppages. Have you changed your gameplan?

My style is still the same. The only difference in these last two fights were that the knockout presented itself and went for it. I would do the same tonight given the same situation.

Is it a distraction fighting at home?

I don’t feel that way. It is very motivating to have so much support when fighting at home.

What do you know about Briseño?

I honestly do not know too much about him. The little footage that I have seen of him shows that he is technical and knows how to maintain proper distance.

How do you think you have improved recently?

I think my hand speed has improved. My power seems to have increased which showed in my last two fights. I definitely have improved defensively.

How important is it for you to shine on Telemundo tonight?

It is very important to me. I have put in the necessary work in preparation for this fight. My hope is that I can fight for a world title next year. I have to win and win big show that I deserve a world title opportunity.

* * *

6 more fights scheduled, doors open at 7:30 PM, first bell at 8:00 PM. Auditorio Blackberry, Calle Tlaxcala 160, Cuauhtemoc, Hipódromo Condesa, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico. Tickets are already on sale @ www.ticketmaster.com.mx. The show is presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.