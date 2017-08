An additional block of tickets has been released for tonight’s ShoBox clash at MGM Grand Detroit between two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (3-0, 1 KO) of Flint, and WBC Super Middleweight World Champion Nikki Adler (16-0, 9 KOs) of Germany. “An extra block of $125 seats has been added to the layout,” explained promoter Dmitriy Salita. “That allows more of this great city’s boxing fans to see this historic fight live.”