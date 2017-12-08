Ticket Alert: Superfly 2

Following the overwhelming success from the first Superfly event this past September, Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions in association with Nakornluong Promotions and Zanfer Promotions has announced Superfly 2, set for February 24 at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA televised live on HBO.

Superfly 2 will be headlined by WBC super flyweight world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (43-4-1, 39 KOs) defending his title for the second time against former world champion and #1 ranked mandatory challenger Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada (36-2, 25 KO’s).

Advance tickets for Superfly 2, priced at $250, $150, $100, $60 and $30 will go on sale TODAY at noon through Ticketmaster and the Forum Box Office.

“It’s very exciting to announce the main event for the second installment of our Superfly series. With the tremendous response from fans and media from our first event and overwhelming anticipation to our second, we join boxing fans in saying that we ‘can’t wait’ until February 24 at the Forum,” said Loeffler.

“Srisaket Sor Rungvisai had a remarkable year in 2017 upsetting ‘Chocolatito’ by controversial decision on March 18, 2017 at Madison Square Garden for the WBC Super Flyweight Title and decisively defeating him again in his first defense on September 9 at the Stubhub Center at our first Superfly event.”

“Juan Francisco Estrada won a terrific fight against Carlos Cuadras on September 9 at the Stubhub Center and is very anxious to challenge for a world title in the super flyweight division against Sor Rungvisai.”

“The Forum has played host to many nights of memorable battles for more than 40 years and we expect this event to be another chapter in the annals of this iconic venue.”

Said Fernando Beltran, President of Zanfer Promotions, “On February 24 our talented and pride of Mexico, Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada will show that he is the best flyweight in the world by beating the WBC Champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in another great night at Superfly 2.”

“HBO has given us a great opportunity to showcase the smaller divisions and the fans will be very happy to see it. If Superfly 1 was a great night of quality boxing and action, I am sure that Superfly 2 will surpass it.”