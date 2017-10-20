October 20, 2017

Tiberi-Savi set for Nov. 11 in Delaware

By Rick Scharmberg

“Joltin’” Joey Tiberi Jr. (15-2, 8 KOs) tops a big ten-fight card on Saturday, November 11 at the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware. Tiberi will face Justin “The Vodou” Savi (31-14-2, 21 KOs) in the eight-round super welterweight main event, with the USBU title at stake. In the eight-round co-feature, Lamont “The Problem Solver” Singletary (8-2, 5 KOs) takes on Hafiz Montgomery (4-1, 2 KOs) for the USBU cruiserweight title. “Battle for the Belts” is being promoted by Night Night Promotions.

Other bouts:

Shamelle Baldwin (debut) takes on Chrystal Beyers (0-1) in a four round female welterweight bout.

Wesui Johnson (2-5) faces Edgar Cortez (4-4) in a four round super bantamweight bout.

Mike Crain (0-0-1) takes on Anthony Woods in a four round middleweight bout.

Maurice Horne (1-0, 1 KO) faces Maurice Amaro (2-10, 1 KO) in a four round light heavyweight bout.

In addition, Welterweight Warris Armany (debut), Dino Peralta (debut), super bantamweight Ariel Lopez (7-0, 5 KOs), and super middleweight Brandon Mullins (debut) will all appear in separate bouts against opponents to be named.

Tickets are priced between $45 and $65, and can be purchased by calling 302-540-7203, 302-339-0648, or 302-650-8678.

Service members will receive a $10 discount with Military ID.

Doors open at 6PM.
First bout starts at 7PM.

Burnett, Zhakiyanov make weight
Sosa-Castellanos clash Nov 25
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.