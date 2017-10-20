Tiberi-Savi set for Nov. 11 in Delaware

By Rick Scharmberg

“Joltin’” Joey Tiberi Jr. (15-2, 8 KOs) tops a big ten-fight card on Saturday, November 11 at the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware. Tiberi will face Justin “The Vodou” Savi (31-14-2, 21 KOs) in the eight-round super welterweight main event, with the USBU title at stake. In the eight-round co-feature, Lamont “The Problem Solver” Singletary (8-2, 5 KOs) takes on Hafiz Montgomery (4-1, 2 KOs) for the USBU cruiserweight title. “Battle for the Belts” is being promoted by Night Night Promotions.

Other bouts:

Shamelle Baldwin (debut) takes on Chrystal Beyers (0-1) in a four round female welterweight bout.

Wesui Johnson (2-5) faces Edgar Cortez (4-4) in a four round super bantamweight bout.

Mike Crain (0-0-1) takes on Anthony Woods in a four round middleweight bout.

Maurice Horne (1-0, 1 KO) faces Maurice Amaro (2-10, 1 KO) in a four round light heavyweight bout.

In addition, Welterweight Warris Armany (debut), Dino Peralta (debut), super bantamweight Ariel Lopez (7-0, 5 KOs), and super middleweight Brandon Mullins (debut) will all appear in separate bouts against opponents to be named.

Tickets are priced between $45 and $65, and can be purchased by calling 302-540-7203, 302-339-0648, or 302-650-8678.

Service members will receive a $10 discount with Military ID.

Doors open at 6PM.

First bout starts at 7PM.