Tiberi Jr. Faces late sub Womack on Saturday

By Rick Scharmberg

Night Night Promotions held a press conference on Thursday at Delaware Park Casino in Stanton, Delaware in advance of their show “Battle for the Belts” at the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware on Saturday night. In the main event, “Jolt’n” Joey Tiberi (15-2) was scheduled to face Justin Savi for a regional title. It was announced that Savi will be replaced by Kevin Womack (7-14-4), who will meet Tiberi in a six round lightweight bout. Tiberi partnered with Todd Mulvena to create Night Night Promotions, and this will be their second show to date.

“We are doing our best to put on a great show. We have a great venue in the Hockessin PAL Center, and it is Veteran’s Day weekend. There is a ten dollar discount for military, firefighters, and police,” stated Mulvena. “A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Attack Addiction organization.”

In the co-feature, hard-hitting cruiserweight Lamont “The Problem Solver” Singletary (8-2) will take on Hafiz Montgomery (4-1), which will also be for a regional title. “I’m so excited about this fight, I had goose bumps last night,” said Singletary. “I put some hard work in, and I’m ready to put on a good show.”

Another local fighter on the card is middleweight Michael “The Hammer” Crain. A former state wrestling champion at Smyrna High, Crain’s pro debut was cut short earlier this year when his opponent was cut in the opening round, and he is eager to get back in the ring. “I didn’t spend much time in the ring last time,” he said, “but I proved to myself that I’m ready, and I belong in the ring. I learned a lot in my last fight, and I’m ready to go!” Crain will face Anthony Woods in a four round bout.

Shamelle Baldwin is another local fighter, who is eager to make her pro debut. “I want to thank Night Night for this opportunity. I’ve been training a long time, and I finally get to showcase my skills.” Shamelle will make her debut against Crystal Byers (0-1) in a four round middleweight bout.

Brandon Mullins will also make his pro debut on the card in a four round middleweight contest. “I worked hard for this. Most of us train together, and we know each other, and we’re ready to put on a good show for the fans,” he said.

Promising cruiserweight Maurice Horne (1-0) will face Mike Anderson in a four round bout. “Thank you for the support. I will come to rumble on November 11th,” he said.

Local super bantamweight Wesui Johnson (2-5) will face Edgar Cortes (4-4) in a four round bout. “It’s a dream come true for me to be able to fight in my home town here in Delaware. I’m very thankful,” he said.

There will be three other bouts on the card, including undefeated Mexican Ariel Lopez (7-0) facing Angel Carvajal (2-7) in a lightweight bout.

After thanking his many sponsors, Joey Tiberi said, “With all the negativity going on in Delaware right now, it feels good to be able to help out the Recovery Center of America. This is the future of boxing in Delaware.”

Ticket prices range from $45 – $65, and can be purchased by calling 302-540-7203, 302-339-0648, or 302-650-8678.

Doors open at 6PM

First bout: 7PM