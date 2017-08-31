Terence Crawford vacates IBF 140lb title

Undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford officially vacated the IBF title today. The leading available contenders according to the current list of IBF junior welterweight rankings are #1 Sergei Lipinets and #3 Akihiro Kondo. Both boxers have indicated in writing they are willing to participate in the fight for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title. The IBF has ordered Lipinets and Kondo to fight for the vacant title and their respective teams should start negotiating immediately. They have until September 30, 2017, to come to an agreement. If an agreement isn’t reached by then, the IBF will order a purse bid.