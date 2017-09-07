Superfly Media Day

By Miguel Maravilla

This weekend will feature one of the hottest cards of the year as the stacked and talented super flyweight division will showcase the best fighting the best this Saturday September 9 at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California live on HBO. The fighters featured on that card held a media day workout Wednesday afternoon at the Legendz Boxing Gym in Norwalk, California and they talked about their match-ups.

The card will feature a rematch between WBC super flyweight world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, (42-4-1, 38 KO’s), of Si Sa Ket, Thailand, against former champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (46-1-0, 38 KO’s), of Managua, Nicaragua. The two squared off this past March as Srisaket won a controversial decision taking the title from “Chocolatito” and handing him his first defeat.

Here is what the fighters had to say.

“I am ready for this fight. There was no doubt I won the first fight. I was happy to give him the rematch. The last fight was an ugly good fight because when you have a southpaw and conventional fighter it will get messy,” Srisaket Sor Rungvisai told Fightnews.com. “Training for this fight was great all the hard work will pay off.”

“This is a difficult fight. I am ready and excited for the rematch,” Chocolatito told Fightnews.com. “My preparation went well. It was an excellent camp just like all others. This is a special card you have all the best at 115. Expect to see the same Chocolatito fight night.”

Also on the card will be the United States debut of Naoya “The Monster” Inoue, (13-0-0, 11 KO’s) of Yokohama, Japan defending his WBO super flyweight title against top contender Antonio “Carita” Nieves, (17-1-2, 9 KO’s) of Cleveland, Ohio.

“I am excited for this fight making my U.S and HBO debuts,” Inoue told Fightnews.com. “Nieves has a very solid foundation of fundamental boxing and throws great one-twos. I am ready to show the world who I am.”

“He is great fighter and champion for a reason. He will come to impress and we are in his way. My preparation was great. We trained in Cleveland. We are on point. There were no setbacks,” Nieves told Fightnews.com. “It will be an explosive fight we are coming out with victory and I am going to win the title. I am taking it back to Cleveland.” Nieves concluded

Former WBC super flyweight world champion Carlos “Principe” Cuadras, (36-1-1, 27 KO’s) of Mexico City will battle fellow rival countrymen and former two-time flyweight world champion Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada, (35-2-0, 25 KO’s) of Sonora, Mexico in opening up the telecast as the winner will likely get the winner of Rungvisai vs. Chocolatito.

“I am very happy and honored to be fighting on this card,” Carlos Cuadras told Fightnews.com. “I expect to be victorious Saturday night. Fans will see the best and a very handsome Cuadras. I am rooting for Chocolatito. I want him one more time!.”

