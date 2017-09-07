Super Fly Final Press Conference

By Miguel Maravilla

Photos: Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos/K2 Promotions

With a few days to go, all of the fighters on the Superfly card were on hand for the final press conference at the Doubletree Hotel in Carson as WBC super flyweight world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, (42-4-1, 38 KO’s), of Si Sa Ket, Thailand, and former champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (46-1-0, 38 KO’s), of Managua, Nicaragua will headline the HBO Boxing telecast taking place this Saturday night at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California.

“I want to thank Chocolatito for giving me the opportunity the last time. I trained hard. I know it will be a tough fight. I am gonna take the title back to Thailand,” Runvisai said

“I want to thank Rungvisai for giving the rematch. I come well prepared and I know it will be a good fight. I am blessed by God for giving me this opportunity,” Chocolatito said.

K2 Promotions Tom Loeffler added, “The quality of the fighters and the interest in the Super Fly division has taken off recently. It will be a tremendous atmosphere. It is very unique to have one show with all these fighters in the division,”

The co-main event will feature the United States debut of Naoya “The Monster” Inoue, (13-0-0, 11 KO’s) of Yokohama, Japan defending his WBO Super Flyweight Title against top contender Antonio “Carita” Nieves, (17-1-2, 9 KO’s) of Cleveland, Ohio.

“I am excited to fight in front of the American audience. The day after tomorrow, I will go out fight and do my best,” Inoue said.

“Everyone is counting me out. I am pushing for more. He is a world champion but I am coming hungry to fight. Come Saturday night we will put on a show and put that work in,” Antonio Nieves said.

Opening the telecast, former WBC Super Flyweight world champion Carlos “Principe” Cuadras, (36-1-1, 27 KO’s) of Mexico City will battle fellow rival countrymen and former two-time flyweight world champion Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada, (35-2-0, 25 KO’s) of Sonora, Mexico. Here is what a very colorful Carlos Cuadras had to say walking up with a rubber chicken mocking “El Gallo” (the Rooster) as Estrada calmly replied.

“I am happy to be here and well prepared. I want to regain my title and I am coming to win, this princess will make you dance. You all remember me. I am fast, strong, and very handsome,”

“I am motivated to give a good show. We will convert Cuadras into a princess Saturday night. I want to be a world champion once again and hopefully Chocolatito wins, so we can fight a rematch,” Estrada said.

