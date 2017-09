The World Boxing Association will award a special belt to the winner of the match between Gennady Glolovkin and Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, who will fight for the WBA middleweight “super” championship.



The belt keeps its elegant black-gold color. However, the silhouette of both boxers bathed in gold with the date and place of the fight was added to the sides. Thus, tribute is paid to two great boxers who will fight in one of the most important divisions in boxing.