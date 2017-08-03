ShoBox Weights from Detroit

By Brad Snyder -The Undercard

Photos by Bob Ryder

Nikki Alder 166 vs. Claressa Shields 165.2

(WBC & IBF female super middleweight titles)

Vladimir Tikhonov 123.2 vs. Jesse Angel Hernandez 123.2

Ja’Rico O’Quinn 118.8 vs. Jose Elizondo 119.4

Domonique Dolton 155 vs. Antonio Chaves Fernandez 155

Antonio Urista 160.4 vs. Serdar Hudayberdiyev 156.2

James Smith 119.2 vs. Yakubu Kareem 120.8

Salita Promotions along with MGM Grand Detroit present “Battle of the Best”. ADLER vs. SHIELDS. Doors open at 7pm ET. Fights start at 8pm ET. SHOBOX:The New Generation televised fights begin 10:30 ET. Tickets are still available by visiting Ticketmaster.com.