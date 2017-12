IBF featherweight world champion Lee Selby (21-1, 9 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Eduardo Ramirez (20-1-3, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena in London. Scores were 118-110, 119-109, 116-112. Ramirez disappeared during fight week, missed the final press press conference, and missed making weight, so he wasn’t eligible to win the title. Next up for Selby is mandatory challenger Josh Warrington.