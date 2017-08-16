Schwarz, Siwy both promise victory

Unbeaten heavyweights Tom Schwarz (19-0, 12 KOs) and Marcin Siwy (17-0, 6 KOs) faced off at the kickoff press conference for their September 30 showdown at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany. The WBO-Intercontinental belt will be at stake.



Tom Schwarz: I think you have never seen me so crass. My trainer Dirk Dzemski can already see and feel what good form I’m in. I’ll break Siwy into pieces!

Marcin Siwy: I’ve come to win. We’ll drive home with the belt. Tom Schwarz is a good boxer, but I’m better and I’ll defeat him!