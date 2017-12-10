December 10, 2017

Salido: I’m just an old fighter now

The career of four-time, two division world champion Orlando “Siri” Salido (44-14, 31 KOs) came to an end Saturday night in Las Vegas. After blood and gut loss to Miguel “Mickey” Roman, the 37-year-old Salido said he’s hanging them up.

“As they say father time is undefeated,” said Salido. “All the wars I had caught up with me tonight. I am leaving the ring knowing that I gave the fans a great a fight that I can give them. I hope they enjoyed it. The mind and heart were there, but my body just was not responding. Roman, is a young fighter who gave his all and I was not able to keep up with him. I’m just an old fighter now.

“I’ve beaten young fighters before, but this time it was a matter of age. Time takes its toll, and obviously I just couldn’t do it. This was my last fight. Thank you to all, to those who will remember me for all the great fights that I had, and to the people who have followed me.”

