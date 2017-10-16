Ruiz-Montano clash Friday on Telemundo

After all out war between Lozano and Rodriguez in last Friday season opener, BOXEO TELEMUNDO fall season continues this Friday, October 20 from the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City, Mexico.

The main event will feature Carlos “Fino” Ruiz in a rematch bout against Miguel “Lobo” Montano in a domestic scrap scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBO Latin Jr. Lightweight Title up for grabs. Ruiz, from Mexico City, is a former WBO Latin Champion, he won the belt in Argentina against world ranked contender Raul Centeno and made two title defenses. In his last fight, he lost a local and controversial decision against undefeated Deiner Berrio last December in Cartagena, Colombia and kept his record at 15-3-1, 5 KOs. Montano, also from the capital of Mexico is looking for revenge. On June 21, 2014 he came up short against Ruiz in a slugfest via split decision in 8 rounds. He believes he deserved the victory and have been looking for a rematch ever since. He has lost only once in his last 6 fights, in his last fight September 9 he beat compatriot Virgilio Ramirez by KO in 2 rounds to improve his record to 12-6, 6 KOs.

In the co-feature bout, Omar Solano (8-1, 2 KOs) of Mexico City will face undefeated countryman Luis Daniel “Pinturas” Flores (4-0, 3 KOs) in a fight scheduled for 8 rounds in the super featherweight division.

6 more fights scheduled, doors open at 7:30 PM, first bell at 8:00 PM. Auditorio Blackberry, Calle Tlaxcala 160, Cuauhtemoc, Hipódromo Condesa, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico. Tickets are already on sale @ www.ticketmaster.com.mx. The show is presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.