Roy Jones Jr. announces farewell fight

Future Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. (65-9, 47 KOs) has announced he will fight one last time on February 8 at the Pensacola Bay Center in his hometown of Pensacola, Florida. “It’s my last one for the bayfront … Civic Center, Pensacola, Bayfront Arena, whatever you want to call it. So if you want to come to see my last day in Pensacola, be there February 8. That’s my last one there,” said Jones in a video posted on social media. He will be 49years old when he steps in the ring for the last time. The opponent has not been named. Tickets go on sale next week.