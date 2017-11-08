Rosa-Evans Workout Quotes

Featherweight prospects Luis Rosa Jr. and Yuandale Evans worked out for the media today at the Thurgood Marshall Recreational Center in Cleveland, Ohio prior to their ShoBox: The New Generation 10-round main event matchup this Friday from The Masonic Temple Live Cleveland.

Here is what the fighters had to say:

Luis Rosa Jr: “He wasn’t really on my radar, he sort of came out of the woodwork. We’re looking for a world championship and this is a step closer…boxing fans can expect a powerful, fast, smart fighter. I’m the full package. I fight with both hands, we’ll see if he can take it.”

Yuandale Evans: “He’s a strong fighter that comes forward, a good body puncher. But he doesn’t have any boxing skills. He’s just a banger who keeps coming forward. Defensively, he leaves himself open with his aggressiveness. He was not on my radar. I’ve wanted to fight much tougher guys, higher-ranked guys. But once the fight was offered, I said yes. I want to fight Carl Frampton, Leo Santa Cruz, Gary Russell Jr., and a rematch with Javier Fortuna. I want to fight all the top guys because that’s where I belong.”