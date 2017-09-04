Rocky Hernandez still unbeaten

By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBC Youth super featherweight world titleholder Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (24-0-3, 20 KOs) scored an impressive third round knockout victory over Raúl “Látigo” Centeno (20-4-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night in front of 5,000+ at the Centro de Espectáculos de la Feria in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico.

After dominating the fight, Hernandez finished things with a left/right combination to the jaw that sent Centeno crashing to the canvas.

Female flyweight star Lourdes “Lulú” Juárez (21-2, 3 KOs) used her great speed to win a ten round unanimous decision over Cecilia Santoscoy (9-5-1, 3KOs). Lulu was crowned FECOMBOX female flyweight champion.

Super flyweight Karim “Traviesito” Arce remained unbeaten at 12-0, 4 KOs by outpointing Ivan “Pollito” Meneses over eight, welterweights Alejandro Dávila and José Luis Guerrero fought to a six round draw, and lightweight Jairo “Doberman” López scored a fifth round TKO over Omar Lino.