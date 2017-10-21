Andrade dominates Fox in 160lb debut

By Boxing Bob Newman at ringside

Two-time junior middleweight world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (26-0, 16 KOs) moved up to the middleweight division for the first time, scoring a 12 round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Alantez “Slyaza” Fox (23-1-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. In the first round, Andrade landed a strong left hook which hurt Fox. Andrade unleashed a flurry of shots which Fox managed to survive. It was all Andrade after that. In round seven Fox was credited with scoring a flash knockdown (replays showed it was a slip). Scores of 118-110, 118-109, 116-111 reflected the one-sided contest.

Streaking super featherweight Lamont Roach, Jr.had a less-than-satisfying win as opponent Luis Hinojosa injured his left foot as he stepped awkwardly on the canvas near his own corner, going down in pain. After consultation from the ringside physician, Charlie Fitch waved it off at 2:04 for of the opening stanza. Roach, Jr. improves to 15-0, 6 KOs, while Hinojosa falls to 30-13, 18 KOs.

Golden Boy’s super middleweight prospect D’Mitrius Ballard had to work every minute of all ten rounds against determined Jaime Solorio. Judging from body types, one would’ve been excused for thinking this a mismatch from the get go, but it was anything but as the flabby Solorio kept coming and throwing, albeit it in a less-than-polished fashion. Ballard was the more skilled throughout but had to rely on his own will to deter that of Solorio. Both fighters bore the marks of battle around their eyes, cheekbones and noses. In the end, the judges saw it 98-92 and 99-91 twice for Ballard, now 18-0, 12 KOs. Solorio goes to 11-3-2, 8 KOs.

Super welterweight Alex Rincon kept his perfect record intact as he wasted little time in demolishing Steven Andrade at 2:35 of the second round. Southpaw Rincon stalked Andrade during a feeling out first, then let go with bombs in the second, dropping Andrade for a mandatory 8-count, before his follow-up barrage forced referee Gary Rosado to save Andrade for further punishment. Rincon now 3-0, 3 KOs. Andrade evens out to 3-3, 2 KOs.

Red hot super lightweight Luis Feliciano relentlessly pounded Hungarian import Istvan Dernanecz into submission at 2:13 of the second round. Dernanecz spent as much time wiping his hair out of his eyes as he did try to avoid the crisp, powerful punches of Feliciano. The ringside doctor climbed onto the ring apron to signal to referee Charlie Fitch to stop the assault. Feliciano gets his first KO and is now 4-0. Dernanecz goes to 10-7, 7 KOs.

Featherweight Ruben Villa won a workman-like decision over crafty journeyman German Meraz, 60-54. Meraz knew all the survival tricks, culled over a 103 fight career! Villa moves to 9-0, while Meraz goes to 58-45-1.

In the opening bout of the night at Verona, NY’s Turning Stone Casino, lightweight Michael Dutchover systematically broke down Anthony de Jesus Ruiz over four one-sided rounds, prompting Ruiz’ corner to ask referee Charlie Fitch to halt matters at 2:42 of the fourth round. There were no knockdowns.