Vargas wins, James and Molina steal the show

It’s been 13 months since former two-division world champion Jessie Vargas (28-2, 10 KOs) lost his world title to Manny Pacquiao. He finally returned to the ring with a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Aaron Herrera (33-8-1, 22 KOs) in a welterweight bout at the Pioneer Event Center in Lancaster, California. Vargas, rated WBC #4, Vargas dropped Herrera in round six and cruised to a 100-89 win on all three cards.

Minnesota welterweight Jamal James (22-1, 10 KOs) scored an upset third round KO over WBA #5, WBC #5 welterweight, WBO #10 super welterweight Diego Chaves (26-3-1, 22 KOs). A left hook put Chaves down for the count. Time was 2:12.

Super lightweight John Molina Jr (30-7, 24 KOs) scored a spectacular fourth round KO over Ivan Redkach (20-4-1, 16 KOs). Redkach dropped Molina at the end of round two, but Molina roared back to drop Redkach in round three and knock him out at the end of round four. Fight of the year candidate!

Now fighting at super welterweight, former 147lb contender Wale “Lucky Boy” Omotoso (27-3, 21 KOs) scored a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over Freddy “El Riel” Hernandez (34-9, 22 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 97093, 96-94.