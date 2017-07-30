Posted on by karlfreitag

Results from Chicago

By Craig Wick at ringside

Chicago’s Jessica McCaskill claimed the vacant ABO Intercontinental Lightweight Championship at the UIC Pavilion Friday night, defeating Natalie Brown (6-3, 4 KOs) Stone Mountain, GA by second round TKO. Brown was down early in round two from a right to the head and stopped moments later while trapped in a corner taking heavy punishment. The win by McCaskill, who improves to 5-1, 3 KOs, was the featured bout on Warriors Boxing Promotions popular “Windy City Fight Night” series.