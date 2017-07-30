Results from Chicago

By Craig Wick at ringside

Chicago’s Jessica McCaskill claimed the vacant ABO Intercontinental Lightweight Championship at the UIC Pavilion Friday night, defeating Natalie Brown (6-3, 4 KOs) Stone Mountain, GA by second round TKO. Brown was down early in round two from a right to the head and stopped moments later while trapped in a corner taking heavy punishment. The win by McCaskill, who improves to 5-1, 3 KOs, was the featured bout on Warriors Boxing Promotions popular “Windy City Fight Night” series.