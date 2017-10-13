Results from Fantasy Springs Casino Resort

By David Robinett at ringside

In a proverbial crossroads fight between two fighters trying to maintain viability as contenders, Argentina’s Marcelino Lopez (33-2-1, 18 KOs), scored a surprisingly quick knockout over the normally durable Pablo Cesar Cano (30-7-1, 21 KOs) of Mexico at 2:27 of round two in a scheduled ten-round welterweight bout. Cano, a former interim super lightweight titlist, controlled the first round, working patiently behind the jab and backing up Lopez. More of the same in round two, with Lopez bleeding from a cut suffered late in round one. Then out of nowhere, a right hook, left hook combination by Lopez crushed Cano in the final minute of round two. Cano pulled himself up off the canvas but was visibly unsteady, prompting referee Eddie Hernandez to wave the fight over rather than let Cano continue.

Undefeated super lightweight prospect Oscar Duarte (12-0-1, 8 KOs) scored an impressively economical fourth round TKO over former title challenger Juan Montes (25-6-2, 15 KOs) in a scheduled eight round bout. Duarte, managed by well-known Mexican actor Gabriel Soto, let Montes do most of the work, who pushed forward behind the jab and generally outworked Duarte over each of the first three rounds. However when Duarte let his hands go, he exploded with ripping body punches from both hands that reverberated through the event center. In round four Duarte stepped up his workrate and fired off combinations to the head and body at will, causing an apparent cut on Montes which allowed the ring doctor an opportunity to stop the one-sided fight at the end of round four.

Indio’s own Ruben Rodriguez (2-0, 1 KO) worked over his welterweight opponent, Israel Villela (5-7, 2 KOs) over four rounds to earn a 40-36 shutout on all three cards. Rodridguez looked like he might make quick work of Villela at the start, rocking his opponent early with a pair of looping right hands, and generally pounding on Villela with little resistance, to the delight of his considerable cheering section. However Villela showed some serious mettle, overcoming a nasty, bloody cut over his right eye to trade with the bigger, stronger Rodriguez over the final two rounds. It was a one-sided fight, but Villela made Rodriguez work for it, which allowed both fighters to put on a good show.

In the opening bout from Fantasy Springs Casino Resort in Indio, California, former US National Team member Javier Martinez (4-0, 3 KOs) went the distance for the first time, grinding out a unanimous decision over Ricardo Arias (1-2-1, 0 KOs) in a six round super featherweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 59-55.