Undercard Results from Ekaterinburg, Russia

By Przemek Garczarczyk at ringside

IBF #8, WBA #13 lightweight Pavel Malikov (13-0, 5 K0s) scored a ten round split decision over previously unbeaten Deiner Berrio (20-1-1, 11 KOs) in a bout for the WBO Inter-Continental and WBA Asia titles. Berrio was credited with a knockdown in round nine but replays showed Malikov was not hit by a punch.

WBO #1, WBA #6, IBF #9 super welterweight Magomed Kurbanov (13-0, 10 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over game Akinori Watanabe (35-7, 30 KOs). The WBO International title fight was stopped due to Watanabe’s left optic being swollen shut.

WBO #2, IBF #12 super Featherweight Evgeny Chuprakov (19—0, 10 K0) edged Pablo Manuel Ojeda (14-4, 10 KOs) over ten close rounds to win the WBO Inter-Continental title.

Unbeaten WBO #7, WBA #9, IBF #11 ranked cruiserweight Yuri Kashinsky (15-0, 14 KOs) stopped Minnesota’s Al Sands (20-3, 16 KOs) in round two of a WBO Oriental title fight.