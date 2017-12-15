December 15, 2017

Undercard Results from Ekaterinburg, Russia

By Przemek Garczarczyk at ringside

IBF #8, WBA #13 lightweight Pavel Malikov (13-0, 5 K0s) scored a ten round split decision over previously unbeaten Deiner Berrio (20-1-1, 11 KOs) in a bout for the WBO Inter-Continental and WBA Asia titles. Berrio was credited with a knockdown in round nine but replays showed Malikov was not hit by a punch.

WBO #1, WBA #6, IBF #9 super welterweight Magomed Kurbanov (13-0, 10 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over game Akinori Watanabe (35-7, 30 KOs). The WBO International title fight was stopped due to Watanabe’s left optic being swollen shut.

WBO #2, IBF #12 super Featherweight Evgeny Chuprakov (19—0, 10 K0) edged Pablo Manuel Ojeda (14-4, 10 KOs) over ten close rounds to win the WBO Inter-Continental title.

Unbeaten WBO #7, WBA #9, IBF #11 ranked cruiserweight Yuri Kashinsky (15-0, 14 KOs) stopped Minnesota’s Al Sands (20-3, 16 KOs) in round two of a WBO Oriental title fight.

Loma-Rigo draw 2,114,000 viewers on ESPN
New IBF 130lb champ Ogawa makes hero's return
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.