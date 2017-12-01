Results from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

By John DiSanto at ringside

Wilmington junior featherweight Omar Douglas, 18-2, 13 KOs, bounced back from two consecutive losses and made short work of Tucson’s Martin Gonzalez, 22-10, 14 KOs. Douglas dropped his opponent twice in round one, the second time for the full ten count. Referee Benji Esteves ended the bout after 1:52.

In a scrappy, all-Philly super middleweight contest, Brandon Robinson, 8-1, 6 KOs, won an 8-round unanimous decision over Christopher Brooker, 12-5, 5 KOs. The action was constant throughout, with Robinson much sharper, busier and more accurate. After eight rounds, Robinson won by scores of 80-72, 79-73 and 78-74.

Streaking Philly welterweight Jaron Ennis improved his record to 17-0, 15 KOs, with a second round KO of veteran George Sosa, Reading, PA, 15-11-1, 15 KOs. Sosa landed a few wild punches in the first, but Ennis stayed composed and finished his foe with a left uppercut-right cross combo. Sosa fell, and failed to beat the count of referee Blair Talmadge. The time was 1:09 of the second.

Wilmington middleweight Kyrone Davis, 13-1, 5 KOs, shutout Costa Rican Jaime Barboza, 19-13, 9 KOs, over eight rounds. All three scores were 80-70.

In a sloppy heavyweight fight, Newark, NJ’s Joe Hanks, 22-2, 14 KOs, beat stubborn Joel Caudle of Raleigh, NC, 7-1-1, by unanimous decision over six rounds. The scores were 58-56 and 60-54 twice, all for Hanks.

Baltimore heavyweight Colby Madison, 5-0-1, 4 KOs, rallied from a first round trip to the canvas to stop Randy Easton of Sunbury, PA, 4-10-2, 4 KOs, in round two with a body shot. After rising from the knockdown, an exhausted Easton could not continue, and Benji Esteves stopped it at 2:44 of the second.

Philly junior featherweight Romuel Cruz, 1-0, 1 KO, made a successful pro debut, stopping Rondarrius Hunter of Georgia, 1-2, 1 KO, with a series of shots to the body in round three. While holding Hunter in a clinch, Cruz land three lefts to the side that crumbled Hunter in the red corner. He got up, but referee Blair Talmadge stopped the fight at 2:35 of the third.

In a two-way, free-swinging lightweight bout, Gerardo Tiburcio Martinez, 2-0, 1 KO, Coatesville, PA, edged Philly’s Christopher Burgos, 0-2, by split decision. All three scores were 39-37, two of them for the winner.

In a 6-round junior featherweight bout that opened the show at the 2300 Arena in South Philly, DC’s Marcus Bates, 8-0-1, 7 KOs, knocked out Mexican Antonio Rodriguez, 11-20-1, 5 KOs, with a left to the body in round six. Referee Blair Talmadge reached the count of ten at 2:37 of the sixth and final round.