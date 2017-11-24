Renteria, Rosales make weight in Panama

By Héctor Villarreal

Panamanian welterweights John “El Emperador” Renteria (14-4-1, 11 Kos) and Jeffrey “El Merenguero” Rosales (8-5-2, 2 KOs) both weighed in at 146.5 pounds for their 8 rounds clash which heads the “Sparta en Guerra” boxing event presented by Sparta Promotions on Friday night at Fantastic Casino Albrook Mall in Panama City, Panama.



Jhon Renteria 146.5 vs Jeffrey Rosales 146.5

Pablo Vicente 132 vs Mauricio Martinez 132

Damian Rodriguez 159 vs Javier Calderon 164

Azael Cosio 156.25 vs Leovigildo Siris 161

Olga Julio 113 vs Maria Andrea Miranda 113.5

Nataly Delgado 119 vs Marlene Aguilar 126

Tickets $8, $10, $20, $30, $40

TV: Peleandopanama.com