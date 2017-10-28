Remillard dominates Cruz

Comebacking lightweight Matt “The Sharp Shooter” Remillard (26-1, 15 KOs) punished Yardley Cruz (22-9, 12 KOs) for four rounds before getting a referee’s stoppage on Saturday night at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Remillard was very sharp, repeatedly landing clean shots.

In the co-feature, female junior lightweight Shelly “Shelito’s Way” Vincent (21-1, 1 KO) outpointed

Calixta Silgado (15-9-3, 10 KOs) over eight rounds.

Unbeaten 19-year-old welterweight ”Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (9-0, 5 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Somner Martin (7-6, 4 KOs).

Unbeaten super middleweight Steve Rolls (17-0, 10 KOs) stopped Andrik Saralegui (19-5, 15 KOs) in round three.