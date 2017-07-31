Q&A: Carlos Adames

By Robert Coster

In the talent-filled welterweight division, 23-year-old Carlos Adames appears to be set to enter the elite of that weight class. Last week, the young Dominican boxer demonstrated his power and skills by winning a clearcut decision over ex-world champion Carlos Molina, a boxer that hadn’t lost a fight in 3 years.



Adames is presently ranked 6th by the WBA and can now be expected to enter the WBC rankings and move up to top 5 in the WBA. Fightnews reached Carlos Adames along with his manager Jorge Luis Herasme to talk about the fight with Molina and what lays ahead.

Carlos, fighting Carlos Molina was considered a major test for a young man like you who had only 11 fights. You passed the exam with flying colors. Was it a learning experience for you?

Well, it was the first time I went over 4 rounds. I went the distance-11 rounds-and I was fresh as a daisy at the end of the fight. I knocked him down in the second round and I thought “let’s make it a short night.” But I was dealing with a former world champ, a very good boxer with a granite chin. I realized that I had to pace myself, not go KO crazy. That was the learning experience. I had him in big trouble in the last round. I’m sorry that it wasn’t a 12 rounder. You can’t knock everybody out.

Is it a pressure on you, this reputation you are developing as this guy who stops his opponent all the time?

To a certain extent, yes. But I also want the fans to realize that I have boxing skills, not just power.

Question to Jorge Luis Herasme (manager): What’s next for Carlos?

Herasme: I’d love to have Carlos have two more fights this year. He’s been promised to enter the WBC rankings (Molina was ranked 7th) and move up in the top five in the WBA. The aim for Carlos is to have him fight for a world title next year

Carlos, anybody in particular you’d like to fight?

Well, my list is the following: Danny Garcia, Lamont Peterson, Shawn Porter…and so on (laughs). I’d love to fight Danny (Garcia).

Question for Herasme: Is Carlos ready to fight this elite of the 147lb division?

Yes. You can say it out loud. We want TV exposure. We want boxing fans to know this name: Carlos Adames. He’s a new player in the welterweight division.

How did you guys meet up?

Herasme: I’m not your traditional boxing manager/ promoter. I’m a businessman who loved boxing. I saw Carlos fight in the amateurs and I thought “He would be so good as a pro.” When I got to know him, I realized also that he had the mindset and the work ethic of a champion.

Adames: Yes, God made us meet and has a plan for us.