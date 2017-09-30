Perez downs cake before weigh-in

Former heavyweight contender-turned-cruiserweight Mike Perez (22-2-1, 14 KOs) took issue with media reports that he was having trouble making weight for today’s world title fight against WBC champion Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs) in the World Boxing Super Series quarter-final at the Arena Riga, Latvia.

To make his point, Perez wolfed down a big piece of cake before stepping on the scale at Friday’s weigh-in. “I did that to show that I did not have any problems with making the weight. Some journalist asked at the press conference about a rumor saying that I was struggling to make weight. But I have not been struggling. Actually, I have been eating cake all week. Latvia has great cake!”

“I am motivated. My kids motivate me the most. I predict I win. I can only see me winning this fight. I do not care how I will win. One round or 12 rounds, I will get the win.”