The camp of WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker’s camp has made a “final offer” to face WBA/IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a unification bout. “We have gone from 50 to 40 to 35 per cent of the net profit and are willing to take the fight next,” Parker’s promoter David Higgins told Sky Sports. “It’s our final bottom line decision. We feel anything less is disrespectful or a disgrace.”