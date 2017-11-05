Nelson Scores TKO In Ashburn Homecoming

By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

Undefeated Ashburn, VA super middleweight Tori “Sho Nuff” Nelson scored a second-round TKO over Latashia Burton of Houma, LA in the main event of a Shabazz Brotherz card in front of a standing-room only crowd at the Silver Energy Group Arena in Ashburn.

Performing in front of her hometown crowd for the first time in her career, 11-time world champion Nelson went to work quickly, hammering Burton with solid left and right hands. Burton gave little resistance to Nelson’s onslaught. After the second round ended, Burton appeared to fall ill, vomiting in her corner. The ringside physician advised referee Michelle Myers to stop the contest. Nelson is now 17-0-3, two KO’s while Burton falls to 4-10.

In the co-feature, Bethesda, MD super flyweight Alexandru “Spartan” Marin won an eight-round unanimous decision over Juan Gabriel Medina of La Romana, Dominican Republic. Marin, a native of Romania, was able to exchange with Medina throughout the contest. At one point in the contest, Marin appeared to drop to one knee after Medina landed a right hand. However, referee Billy Johnson did not call a knockdown. Seconds later, Marin landed a counter right hand that knocked Medina to the canvas. Once Medina recovered, he stayed on his bicycle throughout, trying to avoid Marin’s attack. Marin cut Medina off in the corners and landed shots, however, he took some from his opponent as well. Marin, who had former three-time world champion William Joppy as one of his trainers, was able to win by scores of 80-71, 79-72 and 80-72 to remain undefeated at 15-0, 10 KO’s. Medina has lost two straight and he is now 10-2, nine KO’s.

Baltimore, MD welterweight prospect Malik “Iceman” Hawkins stopped Juan Jesus Rivera of Aguascalientes, Mexico after seven rounds of action. Hawkins was able to knock down Rivera with the first right hand he threw. The bout turned contentious in the middle rounds as both men landed some questionable shots. Rivera lost a point in the fifth round for hitting Hawkins behind the head. After the seventh round, Rivera could not continue to compete in the contest. Hawkins’s record rises to 12-0, nine KO’s. Rivera drops to 28-19, 18 KO’s.

Baltimore-based super flyweight Tyrieshia “Lady Tiga” Douglas scored a eighth-round TKO over “The Baby-Faced Assassin” Crystal Hoy of Las Vegas, NV. Douglas, a native of Washington, DC, scored a knockdown in the second round with an impressive three-punch combination ending with a right hand. Hoy recovered from the knockdown and fought gamely in the bout but was unable to overcome Douglas’s combination of speed and power. Finally, Douglas was able to batter Hoy in the seventh and eighth rounds before referee Myers stopped the bout at 1:09 of the eighth. Douglas, a five-time world champion, is now 13-1, six KO’s. Hoy, who returned to the ring for the first time since October of 2014, is now 5-8-4, two KO’s.

Undefeated Ashburn lightweight Seth “Killer B” Billups won a workmanlike six-round unanimous decision over durable Lamont White of Washington, DC. Billups was able to land shots with relative ease in the contest. White, who has never been knocked out in a contest, wasn’t going anywhere in this bout either. However, he was unable to mount any sustained offense. Billups won the bout by shutout across the board (60-54) and he is now 10-0, six KO’s. White falls to 1-11, one KO, one no contest.

In the curtain-raising contest, Baltimore heavyweight Hasim “Gold Blooded” Rahman, Jr. scored a first-round TKO over veteran James Jones of Nashville, TN. Rahman had an easy time in the contest as he knocked down Jones three times before referee Johnson stopped the bout at 2:21. Rahman is now 3-0 with all three wins by knockout in the first round. Jones is 4-12, three KO’s.

The Ronald Ellis-Taneal Goyco bout was a last-minute scratch due to weight issues. Brian Dillon served as matchmaker for the card and the ring announcer was Henry “Discombobulating” Jones.