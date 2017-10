By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

The result of weigh-in for Sunday’s world title tripleheader was as follows:

WBA middleweight title bout:

Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam 158.25

Ryota Murata 160

WBC flyweight title bout:

Daigo Higa 112

Thomas Masson 111.75

WBC light-flyweight title bout:

Ken Shiro 107.5

Pedro Guevara 107.5

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.