Monroe: Saunders will have heck to pay

This past Tuesday at the Rochester Fight Factory, Willie Monroe, Jr. met a throng of media personnel during his media day workout in advance of his September 16th showdown with WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders at the Copper Box Arena in London, England. Monroe held court and analyzed many topics regarding the fight and his career as he gets ready for his 2nd world title opportunity.

[On Billy Joe Saunders] “Saunders is a little mouthy. I am a humble guy. It has me motivated, and come September 16th, he will have heck to pay…I might feel like boxing his ears off, or I may want to get him out of there.”

[On Golovkin vs. Canelo] “The one thing that Golovkin and Canelo need (WBO belt), I am going to get my hands on, so they will have to see me. I want my rematch with Triple-G, but I think Canelo is the more skilled fighter. It will be a great fight. I appreciate both of them for fighting each other.”