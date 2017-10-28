Mokwana wins on a majority decision

By Ron Jackson

Thompson Mokwana retained the South African lightweight title on a debatable majority 12 round points decision over Prince Dlomo at the Ngoko Ramathlodi Sport Centre in Polokwane on Friday night. Judges Neville Hotz and Christina Mudau scored it 116-113 and 116-112 for Mokwana and judge Samuel Mashile had it 114-114.

Mokwana’s weight was announced as 66.22 kg from the ring which is obviously incorrect and Dlomo’s weight as 60.00 kg. Dlomo’s record was announced at 9-5; 4 before the fight whereas South Africa’s top record keeper Andre de Vries advises that the record is 7-7; 3 after the fight.

Dlomo using his left jab took an early lead through the first six rounds with Mokwana mostly punching short. In the later rounds Mokwana came back to shade a few rounds.

Toth Outpoints Mulovhedzi

Former IBO and South African welterweight champion Tsiko Mulovhedzi was outpointed over 12 rounds by Laszlo Toth from Hungary in a poor fight for the IBF Intercontinental welterweight title. Mulovhedzi came in overweight at the weigh-in and was stripped of the title by the IBF and as Toth was inside the limit he was able claim the title. The scores were 118-111, 117-111 and 115-113. Toth improved his record to 25-3-1; 17 according to Boxrec and Mulovhedzi’s record dropped to 12-7-3; 6.

Hobyani Beats Munyai

Thembani Hobyani (60.64 kg) beat Tshifhiwa “Timer” Munyai (60.98 kg) on a ten round split decision to win the Limpopo lightweight title. The scores were 96-93 twice for Hobyani and 96-93 for Munyai. In a closely fought contest Hobyani 7-10-2; 2 possibly did enough to take the decision. Munyai’s reported record dropped to 9-7-3; 3.