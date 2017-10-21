Moises Calleros victorious in Monclova

By David Finger

Moises Calleros, the WBO #5 ranked mini-flyweight, dominated late sub Samuel Garcia on Friday, October 20th, scoring a knockout in the third round. Calleros fought in front of his hometown crowd in Monclova, Mexico against Garcia, who was billed as hailing from San Luis Potosi. Although Garcia came into the fight as a complete unknown he fought bravely, attempting to bull rush Calleros in the opening round and arguably winning that round with his aggression. But Calleros came alive midway through the second, jabbing effectively and counter punching with the taller man. Garcia tried again in round three to outwork Calleros but he was ultimately no match for the hard punching “Taz”. A left hook to the body late in the round send Garcia to the canvas, where he was counted out. With the win Calleros improves to 28-7-1, 16 KOs.