Bantamweight Jamie McDonnell is having second thoughts about giving up the World Boxing Association (WBA) regular bantamweight championship. It was announced earlier this week that McDonnell gave up the belt to go up a division. Now word is McDonnell is merely studying the possibility of going up a division, but it’s not a final decision. So he will retain the WBA bantamweight regular belt for now. McDonnell’s countryman Ryan Burnett holds both the WBA (unified) and IBF titles.