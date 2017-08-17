Mayweather: This will be my last fight

Former world champion Floyd Mayweather said today that his August 26 boxing match against MMA fighter Conor McGregor will absolutely be his last fight.

“I thought Andre Berto was going to be the last weigh-in, the last training camp,” said Mayweather. “Honestly speaking, I thought that was going to be my last everything. You just don’t know what can happen. We’re here with this big event, so… This is my last one ladies and gentleman. I gave my word to Al Haymon, I gave my word to my children. And one thing I don’t want to do is break that. I gave Haymon my word, I gave my children my word, I’m going to stick to my word. This will be my last fight!”